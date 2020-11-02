Government plans 215 billion drams for capital spending under 2021 budget

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The government’s 2021 budget draft envisages 215 billion drams for capital spending, a sum that exceeds the historic average capacity of the country for capital spending, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said at parliamentary committee hearings.

The 215 billion drams is the 3,2% of the forecast GDP. “This surpasses our country’s historic average capacity for implementing capital spending,” he said.

In addition, the 2021 budget envisages an interim solution, enabling to revise and make redistributions during the year.

Janjughazyan said the level of uncertainty is extremely high, but they nevertheless used the information which they had. He said that even during the most uncertain times it is better to have any kind of a plan rather to let the developments carry on spontaneously.

“The actions aimed at the potential of economic growth don’t have an alternative because from the perspective of the challenges facing the country the only way to reach the best solutions is to have a better economy, and it is possible to have a better economy not with one-time actions but the increase of the potential for growth,” he said.

