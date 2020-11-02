LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Sounds of explosions were heard in the morning of November 2 in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh.

ARMENPRESS correspondent in Stepanakert reported hearing three explosions. However, the air raid sirens are not activated.

The source of the explosions wasn’t immediately clear.

