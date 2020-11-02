LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Stepanakert City
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Sounds of explosions were heard in the morning of November 2 in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh.
ARMENPRESS correspondent in Stepanakert reported hearing three explosions. However, the air raid sirens are not activated.
The source of the explosions wasn’t immediately clear.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
