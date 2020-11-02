Deputy PM praises “unprecedented” sustainable macro-environment in times of pandemic and war

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia succeeded in ensuring a sustainable macro-environment both in 2019, and in 2020, with Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan describing it “unprecedented” given the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Turkish-backed Azerbaijani war unleashed upon Artsakh.

The Deputy PM made the remarks at the parliamentary committee debates of the 2021 budget draft.

Grigoryan reminded that the government began revising long-term development and sectoral strategies from 2018 and multiple adjustments of the country’s development strategy was made in 2019.

“Ensuring macro-economic stability is certainly the most serious and important guarantee for attracting investments and increasing the potential for economic growth,” he added.

The Deputy PM said that obviously 2021 will be a “tense” year, but he expressed certainty that through joint work they will succeed in having a budget that will take into account all possible risks and challenges, will generate sufficient resources for efficiently neutralizing and withstanding these challenges, as well as ensure the country’s socio-economic stability and security.

He said the priority issue that should be solved is “efficiency”.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan