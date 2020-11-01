Resolution on Artsakh's right to self-determination to be introduced to U.S. Ohio legislature

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Ohio State Representative Jay Todd Smith is set to introduce a strongly-worded resolution in the Ohio Legislature condemning Turkey and Azerbaijan's brutal month-long attack on the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh and simultaneously recognizing the Republic of Artsakh’s inalienable right to self-determination, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

The Ohio Legislature’s vote on this resolution could take place as early as next week. The measure also underscores the U.S. Administration’s need to work with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group and the governments of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Artsakh to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“As an Armenian American living and working in Ohio, it was an honor to work alongside Ohio State Representative Jay Todd Smith on this legislation. It’s truly humbling to know that our community has Ohio State Representatives who not only have our best interests at heart here in the district and in Ohio, but they also understand the value that freedom and democracy play around the world,” said David Krikorian, ANC of Ohio activist.

Upon passage, the Ohio legislature will join nine U.S. states and countless cities and counties nationwide in recognizing the Republic of Artsakh’s right to self-determination and independence.

Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian led passage of similar legislation H.Res.319 on October 14 in the Michigan State House which also condemned the Turkish and Azerbaijan's attacks on Artsakh and Armenia. The New Jersey State Senate is also set to vote on recognizing the Republic of Artsakh thanks to the efforts of New Jersey State Senator Joseph Lagana.