Turkish defense minister to visit Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on November 1 Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu informed that Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar will also visit Baku, RIA Novosti reports.

Cavusoglu also stated that they are in Baku by the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We have a task by the President not to leave Azerbaijan alone in this process, to regularly visit Baku and act jointly. Our defense minister and other colleagues will also arrive here. The speaker of our parliament is also here”, the Azerbaijani presidential office said, quoting Cavusoglu, in fact confirming the direct participation of Turkey in the aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Baku today to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

