Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Artsakh shoots down another Azeri drone over Stepanakert

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense Forces of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down one more Azerbaijani drone near Stepanakert, the Defense Army said in the afternoon of November 1.

