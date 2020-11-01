Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

A total of 70 educational facilities destroyed in Artsakh from Azerbaijani attacks

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. More than 70 educational facilities have been destroyed in the Republic of Artsakh due to the large-scale aggression and military operations launched by Azerbaijan since September 27, Artsakh’s minister of education, science and culture Lusine Gharakhanyan said on social media.

“61 destroyed schools, 10 kindergartens and criminal indifference of the international community”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





