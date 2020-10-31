Armenian, Artsakh Ombudsmen send invitation to diplomatic representations and int’l structures

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh Arman Tatoyan and Artak Beglaryan have sent an invitation to visit Artsakh to all foreign ambassadors and heads of international organizations in Armenia for humanitarian mission, the Armenian Ombudsman’s Office said.

In the joint invitation the Armenian Ombudsman expressed his readiness to personally visit with them Stepanakert and Shushi, and organize with his Artsakh counterpart their humanitarian mission, ensuring their security and exclusively humanitarian nature of their visit in close coordination with the law enforcement agencies.

The invitation aims at showing the Azerbaijani atrocities against the peaceful civilians, their mass destructions in the peaceful settlements, the proofs of the use of banned weapons to all international partners accredited in Armenia.

“With this visit we “should prove that the international principle “No one should be left behind and no right should be ignored” is not just a beautiful expression, but an idea for protecting real people in real life”, the letter says.

