Armenian side examining footage on use of phosphorus projectiles by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side is examining the information on the use of phosphorus projectiles by Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

''We are examining the information on the use of phosphorus projectiles by Azerbaijan. I want to once again reiterate that the use of banned weapons against civilians of Artsakh, particularly in Shushi, Stepanakert, Martuni, Martakert, Askeran and other settlements should be in the focus of the international community'', Hovhannisyan said.

The description of this video claims to show that phosphorus weapons are being used by #Azerbaijan to set fires in #Artsakh forests. pic.twitter.com/GK81EdlYBL — Razm.info (@razminfo) October 30, 2020

There is information that Azerbaijan has started using phosphorus projectiles. There is a footage showing that.