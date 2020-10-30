Armenian Ombudsman presents facts on Azerbaijani atrocities to EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met with head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Ombudsman Tatoyan presented facts about the Azerbaijani atrocities and crimes against the peaceful civilians, including the use of banned weapons, the destructions of civilian infrastructure in Artsakh.

The sides highlighted the importance of cooperation of the two structures and agreed to deepen the cooperation in the protection of human rights.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan