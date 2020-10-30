Armenia, Iran hold political consultations in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations between the Armenian and Iranian foreign ministries took place on October 30 in Yerevan, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

The Armenian delegation was led by Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan, and the Iranian delegation was led by Iran’s Deputy FM for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

“During the consultations the sides discussed numerous items of the Armenian-Iranian bilateral political agenda. The bilateral economic agenda was also addressed, and ideas were exchanged over other important issues of mutual interest. The sides attached importance to ensuring continuity of bilateral political consultations,” the foreign ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan