Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh with Security Council members

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, TASS reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

“The situation in Transcaucasia was discussed, with emphasis on the developments in Nagorno Karabakh,” Peskov said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





