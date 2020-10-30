Armenian President offers condolences to Macron over “barbaric” attack in Nice

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian extended condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the October 29 stabbing attack in Nice where three people were killed.

“I am deeply shocked from this barbaric attack which struck the heart of Nice – the Basilica of Notre-Dame,” the Armenian President said in a telegram to Macron.

“Armenia strongly condemns this act of hate and intolerance. I am expressing my sincere condolences to you and the French nation. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time. Terrorism, radicalism and fanaticism know no borders and pose a serious threat to our societies. We must unite our efforts to fight against this calamity. At this difficult time, Armenia and the Armenian people stand in solidarity with France and her people. We are always with you. Let’s stand strong and united in defending the values of peace, tolerance and freedom. Wishing courage to the friendly people of France, I am certain that France, as always, will overcome this challenge as well.”

