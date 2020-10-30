Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

French MP Valerie Boyer alarms over growing Turkish nationalist sentiments and attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. French lawmaker Valerie Boyer expresses concern over the growing Turkish nationalist public disturbances in France. She shared a video on Twitter showing a large group of aggressive Turkish nationalists marching in Dijon, while police attempt to disperse the crowd.

“Every day the Turkish nationalists are challenging the French authorities with general indifference,” she tweeted. “Tonight it's Dijon's turn. That's enough!”

On October 29, Boyer posted another video from the French commune of Vienne, where Turks had attacked police officers. “The Turks attacked policemen and wanted to hunt Armenians like they did in 1915. How long will France stay neutral? How long will we close our eyes on Turkish expansionism? Why doesn’t France impose severe sanctions upon Turkey?” she said.

