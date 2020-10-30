Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

WATCH: Night skies turn red as Artsakh counterstrikes hit Azeri munitions

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS.  The Artsakh Public TV released a video from overnight October 29-30 showing the explosions of Azerbaijani munitions that were found and destroyed in the zone where the Azeri raid teams had infiltrated.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




