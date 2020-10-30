President of Artsakh addresses message on Day of Employee of State Emergency Service

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the Day of Employee of the State Service for Emergency Situations, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Dear compatriots,

Today is the Day of the Employee of the State Service for Emergency Situations. On this occasion I have signed decrees on awarding several representatives of the Service with highest state awards and rescue service titles.

Director of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh, rescue service Colonel Karen Sargsyan has been bestowed with the rescue service Major-General title.

The Homeland highly values the dedicated service and professional work of its sons. It has been and will be so.

At this critical moment for our people when the fate and future of all Armenians are being determined in Artsakh, the Service representatives continue fulfilling their functions and sacred duty towards the Homeland at the highest level. Unfortunately, these days Service representatives Hovik Aghajanyan and Harut Atajanyan have died while conducting their duties. There are also wounded among the staffers of the Service, and I wish them a speedy recovery.

Dear friends,

My greatest desire and wish is that you carry out your service duties in the protection of population during emergency situations only in peaceful and secure conditions.

Peace and welfare to you, your families and our Homeland”, the message reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan