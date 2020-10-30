LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.44% to $1815.00, copper price down by 1.38% to $6713.50, lead price down by 0.89% to $1781.00, nickel price up by 1.31% to $15849.00, tin price down by 1.06% to $17961.00, zinc price down by 0.72% to $2534.00, molybdenum price down by 0.34% to $19224.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.