We must resist and win – Pashinyan responds to letter of Catholicos Aram I

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I mentioned that the Armenian people must rely on their collective strength and ensure the political victory based on military victory, ARMENPRESS reports the Catholicos wrote on his Facebook page, publishing also an excerpt from a conversation with PM Pashinyan.

‘’A while ago, responding to my WhatsApp, the PM wrote, ‘’We must resist and win”. Yes, there is no other option. This must become the initiative of each Armenian and the entire Armenian people, mixed with faith and determination. It's necessary to unite for the victory and invest all our potential for the protection of Artsakh. We have to rely on our united power, stand with our brave army and at the same time we have to knock on the door of all our friends. Military victory must ensure our political victory.