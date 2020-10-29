Armenia condemns all manifestations of terrorism – Pashinyan offers condolences to Macron

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences to President of France Emmanuel Macron over the terror attack in Nice. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message of Nikol Pashinyan runs as follows,

''Honorale Mr. President,

I am shocked by the horrible crime that took place in Nice. Armenia condemns all manifestations of terrorism. It's more than obvious for us that extremism and fanaticism have no justification or moral ground.

The Armenian people shares the pain and wrath of the friendly French people and offers sincere condolences and words of sympathy to the relatives and friends of the victims’'.