Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-10-20

YEREVAN, 29 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.44 drams to 493.15 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.37 drams to 578.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.21 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.69 drams to 641.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 539.86 drams to 29648.32 drams. Silver price down by 7.74 drams to 379.33 drams. Platinum price down by 272.94 drams to 13667.13 drams.