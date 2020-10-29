Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing is doomed to failure – Armenia MFA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s policy of crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing is doomed to failure and will meet the decisive resistance of the Artsakh people, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry reminded that in the past three days the peaceful settlements of Nagorno Karabakh are under constant Azerbaijani missile, artillery strikes, UAV attacks and bombardments of the military air force.

Since October 28 to now Stepanakert, Shushi and Martakert are under constant targeting. Stepanakert and Martakert are the hardest hit, as a result of which peaceful population is suffering a huge damage, civilian infrastructure are being demolished. “During the pandemic hospitals and other medical facilities are hit. There are numerous casualties and wounded. These war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani regime against the peaceful population are accompanied by direct involvement of Turkey and international terrorists and aim at eliminating the Armenian people in Nagorno Karabakh”, the MFA said.

Despite the calls of the international community and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, Azerbaijan stubbornly rejects the implementation of ceasefire agreements and the installation of ceasefire observation verification mechanisms in the conflict zone.

“Seeking to carry out its genocidal plan and avoiding its responsibility, Azerbaijan at the same time has launched a campaign based on frauds and falsifications to mislead the international community.

Azerbaijan’s policy of crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing is doomed to failure and will continue to meet the resolute resistance of the people of Artsakh which will be carried out with all necessary means for self-defense”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan