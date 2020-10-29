Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

OAS chief sure NK conflict will end if Azerbaijan stops aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro is sure that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will end immediately if Azerbaijan stops its attacks against Artsakh.

“Aggression against Artsakh should stop now”, he said on Twitter.

The OAS Secretary General shared the post of Ombudsman of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan where he informed that on October 28 Azerbaijan targeted the maternity hospital in Stepanakert.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




