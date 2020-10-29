Artsakh shoots down another Bayraktar combat drone

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense forces of the Defense Army of Artsakh have shot down another Bayraktar combat drone, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in the morning of October 29.

The “stable-tense tactical situation” at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone wasn’t significantly changed overnight October 28-29.

The Azerbaijani armed forces again began bombarding residential areas of Artsakh’s towns and cities after midnight and early morning October 29. “In particular, the Azerbaijani forces bombarded Stepanakert, Shushi and nearby peaceful settlements with Smerch multiple rocket launchers,” the defense ministry said.

The Defense Army said it maintains control over the tactical situation and confidently continues its mission.

