LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.79% to $1823.00, copper price down by 0.25% to $6807.50, lead price up by 1.76% to $1797.00, nickel price up by 1.47% to $15644.00, tin price up by 1.70% to $18153.00, zinc price up by 1.03% to $2552.50, molybdenum price stood at $19290.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.