Over 40 billion AMD budget over-performance expected in Armenia by revised plan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Over 40 billion AMD budget over-performance is expected in Armenia by the revised plan, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''Today I had a working meeting with chairman of the State Revenue Committee Eduard Hovhannisyan and he informed some surprising information. The behavior of taxpayers has significantly changed during the period of the war. Despite the complicated economic situation, they have become more responsible. As a result, we expect over 40 billion AMD budget over-performance by revised budgetary plan, which is very necessary, particularly now'', Pashinyan wrote, adding that this is an example of national consolidation.