Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

PHOTOS: Devastation in town of Shushi after Azerbaijani bombardment

PHOTOS: Devastation in town of Shushi after Azerbaijani bombardment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Unified Infocenter released images from the town of Shushi in Artsakh after the latest Azerbaijani bombardment of the peaceful settlement.

The Azeri military used the Smerch multiple rocket launcher in the October 28 attack. One civilian was killed and two others were wounded in Shushi.

Stepanakert City was also bombarded today, with Azeri air strikes hitting the maternity hospital. Heavy casualties are reported in the capital city of Artsakh.

Photos by Davit Ghahramanyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration