Artsakh checking information purporting Turkish F-16s bombed Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh authorities are currently validating the information purporting that the latest bombing of Stepanakert City was carried out by Turkish Air Force F-16s.

Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS they will provide information after checking the information.

Heavy casualties are reported in Stepanakert and Shushi after the latest Azeri bombardment of residential areas. The maternity hospital of Stepanakert was destroyed in the air strike. According to unconfirmed reports the air strikes were delivered by Turkish Air Force F-16s.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan