Iranian military moves strike teams to northwestern borders

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Commander of the Iranian Army for the northwestern region Brigadier General Ali Hajilou has announced that some units of the Iranian Army 321st Assault Mobile Brigade will be deployed to the northwestern borders of Iran, IRNA reports.

The Brigadier-General said Iran will strictly fight against any threat towards its security.

“Let our enemies know that we will cut off their hands if they take any action against Iran’s security,” he said.

