Iran’s deputy FM departs for Baku to present Tehran’s initiative for settling NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Baku, Azerbaijan, as a special envoy to advance Iran’s initiative to settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, IRNA reports.

During the visit the Iranian deputy FM is scheduled to hold talks with the Azerbaijani officials.

Abbas Araghchi said there will be visits also to other countries of the region aimed at contributing to the settlement of the conflict.

Araghchi further noted that the framework of the plan has been prepared and will be discussed with Azeri officials during the visit.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan