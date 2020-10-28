Azerbaijan targets Artsakh’s Shushi: no casualties reported

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces have targeted the town-fortress of Shushi in Artsakh, Artsakh’s State Service for Emergency Situations said.

“The night of October 27-28 was relatively calm in the settlements of Artsakh.

In the evening, Martuni and the upper sub-region of Askeran wеrе targeted by the enemy forces. After the midnight the situation remained stably tense.

Along with the morning military operations, Azerbaijan fired again in the direction of peaceful settlements.

Minutes ago the town-fortress of Shushi was targeted. Fortunately, there are no casualties”, the statement says.