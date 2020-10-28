US Congressman calls on Trump administration to impose Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijan immediately

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Jimmy Gomez urges the Trump administration to impose Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijan immediately.

“State Department’s repeated attempts at a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia are falling short while gross human rights abuses continue. My colleagues and I are calling on the Trump administration to impose Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijan immediately”, the Congressman said, releasing the letter sent to Secretary Mike Pompeo on October 23, authored by four Congressman and signed by 24 more.

The Global Magnitsky Act – a powerful statutory tool enacted by Congress – gives the White House broad power to sanction foreign officials who are responsible for serious human rights abuses.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan