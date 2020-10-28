Fighting resumes as Azeri sabotage assault teams attack Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The “relatively stable-tense” situation remained overnight October 27-28 at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

The ministry said that the Azerbaijani military continued bombarding residential areas in Artsakh in the evening, namely the town of Martuni and the villages at the upper subregion of Askeran region.

“Currently localized battles are taking place in some directions of the frontline. The Defense Army units continue neutralizing the sabotage assault teams of the enemy,” the Defense Ministry said in the morning of October 28.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan