Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan bestowed with Hero of Artsakh highest title

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan bestowed Hero of Artsakh highest title to Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan for his exclusive services, bravery and courage demonstrated during the defense of the Homeland.

“This is first of all the appreciation of our Army’s heroic fight, the fight which is carried out from the first days of way by both the commanding staff and all units, with the demonstration of the world’s highest professionalism and dedication. Jalal Harutyunyan is our hero, and we must grow up generations with his example. Thank you, Mr. General. I have an honor”, the Artsakh President said.

Arayik Harutyunyan also informed that Jalal Harutyunyan’s health condition will soon recover. He is in recovery stage and will soon join his co-servicemen. “I am sure that the commander’s rich experience and knowledge will long serve our Homeland”, the President of Artsakh stated.

Jalal Harutyunyan was wounded in a military position. On October 27 he was relieved from the position of Defense Minister of Artsakh.

