Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Donald Trump expresses disappointment for non-fulfillment of NK ceasefire agreements

Donald Trump expresses disappointment for non-fulfillment of NK ceasefire agreements

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is disappointed for non-fulfillment of the ceasefire agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Trump told the reporters.

Donald Trump emphasized that the conflict has lasted long years. ''Yes, it's dissapointing to see that. ''This is what happenes when you have countries that have been going at it for a long time. It''ll get beck together'', he said.

Despite the new ceasefire that was supposed to take effect 08:00 October 26, the Azerbaijani forces launched renewed attacks. The Azeri military also bombarded a village, killing 1 civilian and wounding two others.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration