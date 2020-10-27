PM calls Mike Pompeo’s attention to the fact of Azerbaijan’s violation of ceasefire agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Armenian Prime Minister called his interlocutor’s attention to the fact that Azerbaijan broke the ceasefire agreement reached in Washington. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that this is the third time Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire agreement, thus ignoring the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

