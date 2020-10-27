Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Russian, Turkish FMs discuss situation in NK conflict zone

Russian, Turkish FMs discuss situation in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS was informed from a source in the Russian MFA.

It's mentioned that the Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Syria and Libya.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration