Parliament to convene emergency session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament will convene an emergency session at 18:30, October 27, Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan announced.

She said the session is convened at the recommendation of the Cabinet.

The agenda of the session wasn’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





