Eduardo Eurnekian donates $3.5 million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund for assisting Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Argentine-Armenian entrepreneur Eduardo Eurnekian donates 3.5 million USD to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund aimed at assisting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Zvartnots International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

“By jointing “We Are Our Borders” national fundraiser, Eduardo Eurnekian has donated 1 million 200 thousand USD to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. The rest of the money will be transferred soon”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan