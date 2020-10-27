Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

WATCH: Defense Ministry releases video of Azerbaijan shelling Armenia border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan has shared images of the Azerbaijani military’s shelling of the border of Armenia.

“Images of the Azerbaijani targeting of the Republic of Armenia border: meanwhile the Azerbaijani side is vigorously denying it,” she said.

