Azerbaijan shells Armenia border guard guiding posts near border with Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. At around 10:00-10:15 this morning, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire and used drones (one of which has crashed within the Republic of Armenia borders) to shell border guard guiding posts of the Republic of Armenia at its southern border with Iran, the Armenian Unified Infocenter said.

Noting this latest violation of the ceasefire and the shelling of the state border of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense declares that it is forced to strike retaliatory blows at the Azerbaijani forces.





