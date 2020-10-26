Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian organizations in Syria held a mass demonstration on October 25 in protest of the Turkish-Azeri attacks on Artsakh.

More than 3000 demonstrators rallied in Azizieh, Aleppo, chanting “End the Genocide”, “We will win”, Gandzasar newspaper reported.

Aleppo provincial council member Maria Gabrielian and Syrian lawmaker Zhirayr Reisian were among those who delivered remarks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan