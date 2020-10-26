Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

“Relatively calm” situation in direction of Artsakh settlements

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Artsakh’s peaceful settlements – which have come under intense Azeri bombings since September 27 – is currently relatively calm after 08:00, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

“The humanitarian ceasefire regime is maintained so far in the direction of settlements,” the service said.

The humanitarian ceasefire took effect 08:00, October 26. However, 45 minutes later the Azeri military bombarded Artsakh’s military positions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





