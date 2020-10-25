BREAKING: Air raid sirens activated in Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The air raid sirens are activated in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh that has come under numerous Azeri bombing attacks, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports.

Updates will follow.

16:17 - The air raid sirens are deactivated.

16:27 - Air raid sirens re-activated.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan