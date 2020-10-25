Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

BREAKING: Air raid sirens activated in Stepanakert City

BREAKING: Air raid sirens activated in Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The air raid sirens are activated in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh that has come under numerous Azeri bombing attacks, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports.

Updates will follow.

16:17 - The air raid sirens are deactivated. 

16:27 - Air raid sirens re-activated. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration