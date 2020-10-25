Azerbaijan may appear under US sanctions: Expert on Aliyev’s statement on buying weapons from Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The US arms embargo on Iran has not been lifted and a sanction will be applied on any country which will buy or sell a weapon to that country, Expert on American studies Suren Sargsyan told Armenpress, commenting on the statement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev that Azerbaijan is buying weapons from Iran.

“Yes, the UN arms embargo on Iran has been lifted, but the US sanctions on Iran are in force. Any country which will buy or sell a weapon to Iran will appear under the US sanctions”, he said.

The expert cannot say to what extent Aliyev’s statement is a lie or truth, but stated that after this statement Azerbaijan will have problems with several countries.

“It’s obvious that he is trying to bring tension to the Armenian-Iranian relations, which, I am sure, will not result in success. I think we need to wait for the responses of Iran and why not also Israel over this matter. I think this statement will create a serious tension in the US, if not at the presidential, but at the Congress level”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan