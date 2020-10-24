Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

France recalls Ambassador from Turkey

France recalls Ambassador from Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. France has recalled its Ambassador from Turkey for consultations following the incident that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that French President Emmanuel Macron needs ''mental treatment'', ARMENPRESS reports AFP agency informs.

''President Erdoğan's comments are inadmissible. Impoliteness and rudeness are not a method. We demand Erdoğan to change his policy, because it's dangerous in all respects'', an official from  Élysée Palace told AFP.

He added that the Ambassador will also meet with Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration