Artsakh destroys another Azerbaijani UAV
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have destroyed another Azerbaijani UAV, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian United Information Center informs.
- 21:03 France recalls Ambassador from Turkey
- 20:41 Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in Washington
- 20:10 Artsakh destroys another Azerbaijani UAV
- 19:47 Azerbaijani warplanes bomb Artsakh’s Martakert city
- 18:35 Azerbaijani armed forces bomb Artsakh’s Martuni several times during the day
- 18:00 Azerbaijan openly and demonstratively sabotages efforts of international mediators – MFA Artsakh
- 17:39 'Friends of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh should react immediately’ – President Sarkissian
- 17:25 Erdogan seeks to restore Ottoman Empire, warns French Army General Pierre de Villiers
- 17:18 War crime: BBC studies video of execution of two Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan
- 16:51 Azeri military death toll reaches 6614
- 16:48 President of Artsakh discusses current situation, future plans with militia
- 16:44 Primate of Artsakh Diocese calls on leaders of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to stop the war
- 16:43 Azeri troops use Armenian military fatigues as disguise on the battlefield
- 16:38 Defense Ministry denies Azeri report on downing Armenian aircraft
- 16:37 Guatemala’s Sayaxché recognizes right to self-determination of people of Artsakh
- 16:30 Armenia defense minister visits wounded soldiers
- 15:42 Dutch MP Sadet Karabulut calls on PM Mark Rutte to stop Azerbaijan and Turkey
- 15:35 Armenian demonstration blocks Spain-France highway
- 15:21 WATCH: Artsakh Defense Army hits Azeri TOS-1A heavy multiple rocket launcher
- 15:04 Artsakh military death toll reaches 963
- 14:58 ‘Armenians are being slaughtered by Trump pal Erdogan’ – US actor Sean Penn
- 14:16 Wounded Azeri soldier's surgery completed successfully in Artsakh
- 14:12 Couple ties the knot in bombarded Armenian church in Shushi, Artsakh
- 13:55 Azerbaijan’s pre-planned aggression is accompanied with numerous war crimes – Armenian FM
- 13:54 Ukraine to launch production of Turkish Bayratkar drones
17:36, 10.17.2020
Viewed 5871 times Children of Artsakh under existential threat. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors call for immediate action
03:29, 10.18.2020
Viewed 4824 times Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement
00:43, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4719 times Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh
12:50, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4716 times After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
22:23, 10.17.2020
Viewed 4659 times Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18