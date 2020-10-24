Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Artsakh destroys another Azerbaijani UAV

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have destroyed another Azerbaijani UAV, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian United Information Center informs.





