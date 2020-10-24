Azeri military death toll reaches 6614

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military’s death toll has climbed to 6614 since the attacks on Artsakh began, the Armenian authorities said.

According to updated information about the losses, the Azeri military has lost a total of 217 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 24 warplanes, 600 armored equipment and 4 TOS rocket launchers. In the last day alone the Azeri military lost 11 UAVs, 12 armored equipment and 75 troops.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan