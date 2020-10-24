Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Azeri military death toll reaches 6614

Azeri military death toll reaches 6614

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military’s death toll has climbed to 6614 since the attacks on Artsakh began, the Armenian authorities said.

According to updated information about the losses, the Azeri military has lost a total of 217 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 24 warplanes, 600 armored equipment and 4 TOS rocket launchers. In the last day alone the Azeri military lost 11 UAVs, 12 armored equipment and 75 troops.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration