Armenian demonstration blocks Spain-France highway

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The highway linking Spain with France is blocked amid a major Armenian demonstration where protesters are voicing about the Turkish-backed Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh.

The demonstrators demand Spain not to remain silent and to officially recognize Artsakh as an independent country.

Protesters are chanting “Erdogan is a terrorist”, “Wake up Spain”, “Stop the War”.

