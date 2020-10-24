Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Couple ties the knot in bombarded Armenian church in Shushi, Artsakh

Couple ties the knot in bombarded Armenian church in Shushi, Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Despite the relentless and continuing Azeri bombardments on Artsakh’s towns and cities, a couple got married on Saturday at the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, the church in Shushi that was bombed twice by the Azeri armed forces on October 8.

The newlyweds are Mariam Sargsyan, a journalist, and Hovik Hovsepyan, who is currently serving in the Artsakh military as a volunteer. He was wearing his military fatigues during the ceremony.

Guests included the many foreign reporters currently in Artsakh, as well as Gayane Abrahamyan, a Member of Parliament from Armenia. “This was highly important as a message, that we won’t anyhow stop living our normal lives, the war won’t stop us in any way,” Abrahamyan told ARMENPRESS.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated the couple through a message on social media.

“Life in Artsakh continues parallel with the war. And the wedding of Hovik and Mariam at Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral today is first of all a message addressed to the entire civilized world that guns must fall silent as soon as possible. Be happy,” he said.

Photos by Armenpress

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration