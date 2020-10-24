There are missing civilians in Artsakh, Ombudsman says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. There are missing civilians in the settlements of Artsakh: the risk that they have been killed from the Azerbaijani attacks is high, Ombudsman of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said during a press conference.

“As of today we have reported at least 37 civilian victims and at least 118 civilian wounded. One of the injuries was reported at night, from the Azerbaijani missile strike on Avetaranots village”, he said.

As for the material damages, the Ombudsman said according to the preliminary analysis nearly 10,500 private property – apartments, homes, stores, etc, have been damaged or completely demolished. More than 1500 infrastructure has been damaged or demolished, as well as public facilities and production units. Over 1100 mobile property, in particular, vehicles, have been damaged.

Artak Beglaryan said these numbers are approximate and need to be clarified.

“There is certain preliminary data on the killings of civilians in the settlements where Azerbaijani sabotage groups infiltrated, however, due to the continuation of the military operations, it’s still impossible to present a final data on that. Nevertheless, talking into account the case of Hadrut – the murder of two civilians, the video of which has been spread in the Azerbaijani social media, there is a great risk that other cases may also have taken place because according to our data there are missing civilians from that settlements”, the Ombudsman said.

He stated that given Azerbaijan’s handwriting which is obvious based on multiple evidence and which is applied by its armed forces, the danger that these civilians have been killed, or even tortured, is quite high.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan